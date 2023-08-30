Hear what struck Gupta about McConnell appearing to freeze at news conference
Video play button

(CNN) — It was an excruciating moment of powerlessness for one of Washington’s most powerful men.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s words dried up and he froze, standing silent and staring straight ahead for around 30 painful seconds in the middle of a press conference Wednesday – the second time he had endured such an uncomfortable on-camera ordeal since July. It is not clear whether it has happened more times away from the public’s gaze. But for a proud senator who has dominated the chamber for many years, the momentary loss of lucidity is embarrassing at the very least, and could become an increasing political problem.