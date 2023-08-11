Hawaii governor says death toll will rise 'significantly'
(CNN) — The frantic search for survivors trapped by Maui’s infernos has grown bleak, with cadaver dogs sifting through the charred remains of neighborhoods and countless residents still nowhere to be found.

The death toll from this week’s wildfires has soared to 67, according to Maui County, making the fires the largest natural disaster in the state’s history. The death toll continued to climb Friday, surpassing the state’s record natural disaster death toll of 61 from a 1960 tsunami that hit Hilo Bay.

CNN’s Roxanne Garcia, Chris Boyette, Rebekah Riess, Joe Sutton, Paul P Murphy, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose, Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg, and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.