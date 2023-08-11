Hawaii governor says death toll will rise 'significantly'
Video play button

(CNN) — The frantic search for survivors trapped by Maui’s infernos has grown bleak, with cadaver dogs sifting through the charred remains of neighborhoods and countless residents still nowhere to be found.

The death toll from this week’s wildfires has soared to 59 in what could be the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history, governor Josh Green told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday.

CNN’s Roxanne Garcia, Chris Boyette, Rebekah Riess, Joe Sutton, Paul P Murphy, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose, Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg, and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.