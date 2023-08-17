See Maui volunteers dousing hot spots with bottled water
Video play button

(CNN) — A growing army of hundreds combing through the burned ruins on Maui – including many dealing with losses themselves – have searched over a third of the wildfire burn areas, Maui authorities said, warning the death toll will likely continue climbing.

So far, at least 111 deaths have been confirmed in the wildfires, according to a release from Maui County.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Giri Viswanathan, Katherine Dillinger, Giri Viswanathan and Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.