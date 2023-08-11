'Worse than you can imagine': CNN reporter looks at destruction from Maui wildfires
New York (CNN) — The devastating Maui wildfires, which have killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more, has cost at least $1.3 billion in damage to 3,088 residences, according to a recent preliminary estimate from CoreLogic.

CoreLogic, a research firm that assesses property data, found that the vast majority of property damage is in Lahaina, a tourist and economic hub where at least 9,000 people live. The company expects more than 2,808 homes will need to be reconstructed, costing $1.1 billion in reconstruction cost value. Pulehu has about $147 million in damage, and Pukalani has about $4.2 million, CoreLogic forecasts.