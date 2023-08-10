Biden says ‘every asset that we have will be available’ to Hawaii residents affected by wildfires

President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and “ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” according to the White House.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The death toll from the catastrophic wildfires in Maui has soared to 36 and is expected to still go up “significantly” as responders go through the hundreds of buildings that were burned to the ground, Hawaii’s governor said.

“That number is going to go up very significantly,” Gov. Josh Green told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “We haven’t had a loss of life instance like this for many years.”

