Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya defended the decision to not sound warning sirens on the island for the wildfires.

(CNN) — Authorities face mounting questions about whether more could have been done to warn residents as wildfires devastated western Maui earlier this month, after Hawaii’s siren warning system stayed silent while wildfires reduced the town of Lahaina to ashes.

The statewide system, made up of more than 400 emergency sirens dotted across the Aloha State, is said to be the largest integrated emergency siren network in the world, alerting residents to natural disasters like tsunamis or wildfires or man-made threats. It includes 80 alarms in Maui County, many in and around Lahaina, according to a county website.

