(CNN) — Matt Damon turned down a major role years ago – except this role was one that could have made the Oscar-winner upwards of $250 million.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Damon spoke with the host about how in 2009, he was offered not just the lead role in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” but a percentage of the film’s earnings.