'Just moved through the eye': Hear what pilot saw flying through Hurricane Lee
(CNN) — Hurricane and tropical storm watches are now in effect for much of coastal New England as Hurricane Lee threatens to deliver a blow to parts of the region as well as Atlantic Canada later this week and into the weekend.

“Hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine on Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane watch has been issued for the area, it said.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel contributed to this report.