Officials from Nevada and California are collaborating to combat and protect residents as the York Fire continues to blaze near the state line.

(CNN) — A massive, out-of-control fire burning across both California and Nevada is generating extreme fire behavior, spawning “fire whirls” and creating dangerous conditions for firefighters, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the York Fire, which has consumed 77,000 acres and remains 0% contained as of Monday night, began Friday in the New York Mountain Range of California’s Mojave National Preserve and crossed state lines into Nevada Sunday as winds picked up under scorching temperatures.

