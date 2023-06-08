(CNN) — An 18-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for orchestrating an alleged gift card scheme to raise money for terrorist group ISIS, federal authorities said.

Mateo Ventura, a resident of Wakefield, knowingly provided gift cards to a man he believed to be an ISIS supporter so they could be sold on the dark web for “a little less than face value” to raise money for ISIS, the US Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts announced in a news release.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.