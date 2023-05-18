(CNN) — A Massachusetts man was arraigned Thursday on new charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase near a highway in 2014, prosecutors announced.

A grand jury indicted Alberto L. Sierra Jr., 32, on charges of murder and disinterring of a body in connection with the killing of Jeremiah Oliver, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

CNN’s Kevin Conlon and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.