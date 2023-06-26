Massachusetts man arrested and charged with triple homicide after 3 family members found dead at home, officials say

Police are seen at the location of an apparent triple homicide in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

(CNN) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a triple homicide after three relatives were found dead inside a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, including a couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, officials said.

Newton resident Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and burglary, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday, noting additional charges are possible.