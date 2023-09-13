Massachusetts flood damage: Building compromised, paths washed out, debris left behind

The Spruce St flea market in Leominster has partially collapsed and the upper floors are buckling.

 @BienickWCVB/WCVB

Click here for updates on this story

    LEOMINSTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Extreme flooding caused by a downpour that delivered at least 9 inches of rain in Leominster, Massachusetts, caused a large building to crack and crumble, and left behind signs of a river that overflowed its banks.