Maryland’s highest court prevents reinstatement of Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ podcast case

Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the podcast "Serial," leaves court in September.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

(CNN) — Maryland’s Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the reinstatement of Adnan Syed’s murder conviction while it decides whether to hear his appeal in the long-running, twisted tale.

Syed served more than 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, before prosecutors dropped all charges last September and Syed was released, years after the case was the focus of the “Serial” podcast.