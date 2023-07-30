Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to additional charges brought on by the special counsel against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents.

(CNN) — Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago employee who oversees the property’s surveillance cameras, received a target letter from federal prosecutors after former President Donald Trump was first indicted in June on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, sources told CNN.

Taveras also met with investigators following the initial indictment in the classified documents case overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, sources said.