Tim Parlatore, who was a part of the legal team hired by former President Donald Trump, warns that special counsel Jack Smith's decision to submit new charges in a superseding indictment will push the trial closer to or past the 2024 election.

(CNN) — Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago employee who oversees the property’s surveillance cameras, received a target letter from federal prosecutors after former President Donald Trump was first indicted in June on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, sources told CNN.

Taveras also met with investigators following the initial indictment in the classified documents case overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, sources said.