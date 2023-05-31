Manson family member Leslie Van Houten should be granted parole and released, California appeals court rules

(CNN) — A California Appeals Court has paved the way for Leslie Van Houten, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer, to be granted parole – but a lengthy legal battle likely lies ahead.

The court’s ruling reverses a 2020 decision from California Gov. Gavin Newsom denying Van Houten’s release, even after the California Board of Parole Hearings recommended it, according to an opinion filed Tuesday.

