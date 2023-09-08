Another sighting but no capture yet in manhunt
(CNN) — The pursuit of a convicted killer who escaped from an eastern Pennsylvania prison once again centers on nearby botanical gardens, forcing guests to leave as authorities learned he may have been spotted there for a second time this week.

Despite a series of sightings, Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run for a ninth day Friday, ever since he broke out of the Chester County correctional facility on August 31 by “crab walking” between two walls, scaling a fence and traversing across razor wire.

