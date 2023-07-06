As sentencing hearing begins, son of man killed in El Paso Walmart shooting calls gunman an ‘evil parasite’

El Paso, Texas (CNN) — The mass shooter who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms by a federal judge on Friday.

Prosecutors had recommended Patrick Crusius, 24, receive consecutive life sentences for each of the 90 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms offenses, to which he pleaded guilty.

