Bruce Callahan, one of two men who escaped from a Virginia jail earlier this month, was captured after he pulled a fire alarm at a university just miles from the facility he fled, officials said.

Bruce Callahan was taken into custody "without incident" Monday morning on the campus of Longwood University, according to a release from the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office.

