Man was accused of killing his family members to get money. Now, he has died in custody, authorities say

Nathan Carman, here in 2016, has died in federal custody.

 Michael Dwyer/File/AP

(CNN) — Nathan Carman, the man accused of killing his mother at sea in 2016 to get family and insurance money, has died in federal custody, according to a new court filing from federal prosecutors.

“The United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023. Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate,” the filing states.

CNN’s Julie In and Laura Studley contributed to this report.