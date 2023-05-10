A South Carolina man, who survived being shot nine times by York County sheriff's deputies responding to a "wellness check" call about him being suicidal two years ago, claims in a recent lawsuit that he was talking with his mother in his pickup truck when officers approached them "like cowboys from a John Wayne movie."

Trevor Mullinax and his mother, Tammy Beason, allege that deputies immediately drew their weapons and used deadly force without trying to deescalate the situation and are suing York County and the sheriff's department for gross negligence, among other claims.