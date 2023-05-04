Man dies after being put in a chokehold by another rider on New York City subway, officials say. The DA is investigating

Manhattan prosecutors are conducting a "rigorous ongoing investigation" into the death of a man seen in video being put in a chokehold by another rider on the New York subway.

 Paul Martinka/AP

After his mother was murdered in 2007, Jordan Neely eked out a living as a well-known Michael Jackson impersonator in Times Square and on New York's subways.

But he apparently fell on hard times in recent years, according to a friend and a relative, finding himself living on the street and struggling with the trauma of losing his mother.

