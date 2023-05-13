A Maryland man was arrested after allegedly stealing a five-ton military vehicle and leading police on a chase on Friday night, according to local police.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Michael D. Stevens II, 38, stole a privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle from a residence in Bel Air, Maryland. Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:35 p.m. on Friday.