Man arrested after shooting spree leaves 4 dead, 1 injured in Arizona over the weekend

Iren Byers, 20, has been arrested and charged for his involvement in five shootings that left four people dead and one injured over the weekend in Ariziona.

 Mesa Police Department

(CNN) — Five separate shootings over the weekend in Arizona that left four dead and one injured led to a man being arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

The shootings took place from Friday through Saturday in Mesa and Phoenix, police said.