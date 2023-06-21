(CNN) — A man accused of fatally shooting his parents and two of their friends before opening fire at vehicles on a highway as he fled also stole nine guns from the victims, according to a grand jury indictment.

Joseph Eaton, 34, confessed to the April quadruple killing at a home in Maine, officials have said. Those killed were identified as his parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62; and David Eaton, 66, and their friends, Robert Eger, 72; and Patricia Eger, 62.