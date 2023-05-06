Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby

Mage (No. 8), ridden by jockey Javier Castellano crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Sam Mallon/Getty Images

Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

The 3-year-old chestnut colt, trained by Gustavo Delgado, edged out Two Phil's, who crossed the line to finish in second place, and Angel of Empire finished third, in front of the over 150,000 fans in attendance.

CNN's Homero DeLaFuente contributed to this report.