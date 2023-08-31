UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke to French media about the Rubiales scandal ahead of the Champions League group stage draw, stating that it was "inappropriate" and "out of order."

(CNN) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has condemned Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso, describing it as “inappropriate” in an interview with French outlet L’Equipe on Wednesday.

Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, was provisionally suspended by FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, on Saturday after he forcibly kissed Hermoso during Spain’s victory celebrations at the World Cup on August 20.