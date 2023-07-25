CNN's Kyung Lah reports that more merchandise is being locked up in San Francisco drug stores and grocery stores to curb rampant shoplifting.

New York (CNN) — A 68-year-old woman has her job back after she was fired last month for attempting to stop shoplifters at a Lowe’s store in Georgia.

On June 25, three suspects loaded over $2,000 worth of merchandise into shopping carts and left a Lowe’s store without paying, police said.