'The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight' is now a Netflix rom com, starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. Rick Damigella reports.

(CNN) — Netflix spends a lot of money on prestigious Oscar bait, but its subscriber/viewership numbers probably owe as much to the light romances that the service spits out with regularity. Add “Love at First Sight” to that column, playing like a slightly darker fairy tale – rom without much com – about the odds against finding your soulmate, filtered through one of the young lovers’ preoccupation with math.

The meet-very-cute premise involves Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson, fresh off her stay at “The White Lotus”) missing her flight from New York to London, leaving her with some time to kill in the airport when she meets Oliver (Ben Hardy, whose credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody”), also bound for the UK.