(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have apologized and extended a new invitation to a drag group after earlier disinviting them from the team’s upcoming Pride Night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers had initially intended to honor the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag group that leads charity and activism efforts in the city, with a Community Hero Award at their Pride event on June 16. But after a wave of conservative backlash against the drag group’s use of Catholic imagery and other religious garb, the team removed the Sisters from their list of honorees last week.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe and AJ Willingham contributed to this report.