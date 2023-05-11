Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Jurors begin deliberating in case of Idaho mother accused of killing her children

Jurors began deliberating Thursday after closing arguments in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's ex-wife, according to CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

Vallow Daybell, who has pleaded not guilty, faces life in prison if convicted on two counts of first degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the 2019 deaths of her children from previous marriages -- Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7 -- as well as Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Chad Daybell who died in her sleep several weeks before he married Vallow Daybell.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.