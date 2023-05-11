Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murdering her children and conspiring to kill her husband's former wife

A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's ex-wife.

Vallow Daybell, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the 2019 deaths of her children 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, as well as Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband Chad Daybell.

