With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.

Anyone venturing out to spot a meteor with this year's Aquariids show could see up to 20 meteors per hour, but you'll have to be up early — the best times to try to see a meteor will be just before dawn on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The event's estimated peak time is at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.