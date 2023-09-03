He was Black, gay and the 'original' king of rock and roll
Video play button

(CNN) — Little Richard lived a vibrant life.

The late rock and roll legend struggled with being a queer Black man in the Jim Crow era South and failed to earn the recognition he believed he deserved as one of the architects of the music genre with hits like “Good Golly Miss Molly.” The new CNN Film “Little Richard: I Am Everything” explores the late singer’s complexities and contributions.