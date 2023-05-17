(CNN) — A limousine company worker who authorities say hired the driver involved in a 2018 limo wreck that killed 20 people in upstate New York was found guilty Wednesday of 20 counts of manslaughter.
Nauman Hussain, who is the son of the limo company’s owner, was convicted in a jury trial of manslaughter in the second degree for each person who died – the driver, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians – in the crash in Schoharie, New York.
Police previously described Hussain as an “operator” for the company, Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service.
The brakes hadn’t been adequately maintained, and although the driver had likely applied the brakes prior to the crash, the “brake system failed to effectively slow the limousine,” the NTSB’s report said.
The report concluded that the probable cause of the crash was “Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service’s egregious disregard for safety, in dispatching a stretch limousine with an out-of-service order for a passenger charter trip, resulting in the failure of its brake system.”
During the trial, the defense argued that Hussain had paid a company to fix issues in the vehicle, but that the company didn’t complete the work, according to CNN affiliate Spectrum News Albany.
Hussain intends to appeal the verdict, his attorney said.
“I am heartbroken for my client and his family, but also for the families of the 20 lost souls,” attorney Lee Kindlon told CNN. “While we believe the verdict was in error and we are already planning the appeal, the Hussain family wants only the best for those affected.”
CNN has sought comment from the Schoharie County district attorney’s office.
Relatives of the victims embraced Wednesday in a Schoharie County courtroom after the verdict was read there, Spectrum News Albany reported.
“Today we waited for a long time. It’s been a long time coming,” Jill Richardson-Perez, mother of victim Matthew Coons, told the outlet. “It might’ve been a shorter trial than people thought, but for us sitting in that courtroom, it was a long trial. Those were long, long days.”
“I’m happy but sad, which is a difficult thing to express and explain,” said Mary Ashton, mother of victim Michael Ukaj, told Spectrum News Albany. “I’m happy for my son. He has finally gotten justice, and that’s exactly what I’ve been fighting for.”