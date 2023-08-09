Evacuation orders in parts of Hawaii as wildfires grow
Video play button

(CNN) — At least six people have died in the wildfires that are ravaging parts of Maui, torching entire communities to the ground and leaving behind apocalyptic scenes of ash and debris.

Richard Bissen Jr., the island’s mayor, announced the death toll in a Wednesday news conference, but did not offer further details about the deaths and said authorities are still conducting search and rescue operations. So far, more than a dozen people had to be rescued from the ocean, among them two young children, Maui County officials said.

CNN’s Taylor Romine, Chris Boyette, Sara Smart, Joe Sutton, Raja Razek, Caroll Alvarado, Derek Van Dam, Robert Shackelford, Aya Elamroussi, Kara Nelson, Cheri Mossburg, Jennifer Gray, Eli Masket, Ross Levitt and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.