‘Like an oven but 1,000 times worse’: Tourists describe horror of White Island eruption

 Handout/New Zealand Defence Force via Getty Images

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Survivors of one of New Zealand’s worst natural disasters have described the searing pain of being lashed by burning sand, ash and rocks during a volcanic eruption on Whakaari or White Island in 2019 that killed 22 people.

Their evidence was heard this week during a criminal trial brought by WorkSafe, the country’s health and safety regulator, against six parties, including three brothers who own the island, once a popular tourist destination 48 kilometers (30 miles) off New Zealand’s north island.