Atlanta (CNN) — Rashal Bilal and Troy Millings sat on a blue leather couch in a swanky tapas lounge in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hills neighborhood. Famed Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who owns the place, sat across them as a female bartender walked over with their drinks.

Around them, a swarm of camera crews, producers, and bar staff hastily moved into position to record a casual conversation with 2 Chainz about his journey from rapper to entrepreneur.