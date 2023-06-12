LGBTQ teachers say they are fighting erasure in their own classrooms

(CNN) — Daffne Cruz has worked at public elementary, middle and high schools in Polk County, Florida, for 10 years. And for all 10 years, she’s never made an effort to downplay or hide her queerness.

A high school assistant principal, Cruz has faced criticism from other school administrators in the county for being an out gay educator. She wears bowties and suspenders to work and proudly displays photos of her wife and their daughter around her office. Some have suggested she conceal her queerness for the sake of her career; she said one county official misgendered her in a forum of her colleagues.