(CNN) — Rayman Mathoda was driving down Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles in the year 2000 when she decided that she had made a mistake. She needed to live her truth and get back together with her girlfriend whom she had broken up with earlier. She could not go back to India to start what she believed would be a false heterosexual marriage.

When the couple reconciled, they came out to their families in India over email. It went south, she recalled. The families rejected the couple and their hostile response scared Mathoda — she did not feel safe going to India.