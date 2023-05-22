Uvalde, Texas (CNN) — Each morning, Felix Rubio helps his wife Kim get their younger kids ready for school. Clothes, breakfast, check on the dog. Normal family life. Then, every day, he visits the child he can’t help anymore – the daughter slaughtered by a gunman at her elementary school as she and her friends watched a movie after their end-of-year awards ceremony.

“Every day I go to the cemetery, and I go out there and talk to Lexi,” Rubio told CNN. “People say she’s with us spiritually and I get it. But me going out there, that’s as close as I get to her physically. I always tell her, ‘Just keep looking after us and one day you’ll see me coming up to you.’”