Tropical strom warning in effect along New England coast
(CNN) — Now a post-tropical cyclone, Lee continues to churn 70 mph sustained winds Saturday to parts of southeastern New England and Atlantic Canada, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Coastal flooding and heavy rains are also occurring across the region. The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall later Saturday afternoon.

