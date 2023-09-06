CNN meteorologist shows you Lee's path in the next 72 hours
Video play button

(CNN) — Lee rapidly intensified into a strong tropical storm Wednesday morning as it tracks over record-warm ocean waters and an environment favorable for strengthening, which will fuel the storm to near Category-5 strength as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

Lee was a strong tropical storm late Wednesday morning with sustained winds of 70 mph and higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center reported, located 1,200 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Lee’s sustained winds strengthened by 35 mph in the 24 hours after it formed as a tropical depression Tuesday morning.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.