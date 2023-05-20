(CNN) — The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – the two warring factions in Sudan – have agreed to a ceasefire agreement for seven days, the first such agreement between the groups since fighting broke out last month, the US State Department announced Saturday.

“It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement — the eyes of the world are watching,” Blinken said in a tweet.

