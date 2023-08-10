Ahead of England's clash with Colombia on Saturday, the Lionesses have learned that they'll have to make it to the final if their forward Lauren James is to play again in this tournament. On Thursday, FIFA suspended James for two games, that's a punishment for her petulant step on Nigeria's …

