The last of four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to an update from the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

Escapee Corey Harrison was taken into custody by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, the update said.

