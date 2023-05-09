Lasers on Artemis II will share high-definition video of the moon

When the crewed Artemis II mission makes its lunar flyby in late 2024, we'll be able to see video of the moon like never before — and it's all thanks to lasers.

The Orion spacecraft will launch atop the Space Launch System rocket in November 2024 to carry NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency on a roughly 10-day journey beyond the moon and back.