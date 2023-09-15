Academy Award recipient Taiki Waititi spoke with CNN's Amanda Davies about his upcoming documentary "Tour de Rugby" and his love for rugby and his native All Blacks.

(CNN) — Hollywood A-lister Taika Waititi is much more comfortable holding an Academy Award than lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy.

“I was picturing dropping it because I’m notoriously clumsy and, you know, I break everything,” the director and actor told CNN World Sport’s Amanda Davies. “I was very nervous about holding that thing a little bit. I think I held it for about seven seconds and then gave it back,” he continued.